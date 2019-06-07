Drivers warned to prepare for ‘short term pain’ of Bedford road works

Drivers in should prepare for a period of ‘short-term pain’ as a series of major roadworks are set to bring chaos to the town’s highways.

A councillor raised the issue of overlapping roadworks – including the imminent year-long closure of the Bromham Road bridge – at a Bedford Council committee meeting on Thursday.

Borough Hall, Bedford

Cllr Roger Rigby (Cons, Bromham & Biddenham) mentioned the closure of the bridge, works on Manton Lane, gas main work in Kempston, and roadworks due to start at Britannia Road.

Cllr Rigby asked at the environment and sustainable communities overview and scrutiny committee what could be done to ease congestion.

Jon Shortland, the council’s chief officer for planning and highways, said: “There will be a period of short-term pain but at the end of it there will be a long term gain.”

Mr Shortland said much of the council’s own roadworks were attempting to sort out the town’s long-term traffic pinch points.

But he added that some planned roadworks have had their start times put back in recognition of everything else that was happening.

Councillors were told that when major roadworks take place “people find their own routes” and the council will be reacting to problems caused by that.