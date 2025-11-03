Digital ID cards and general election among Bedford's top petitions this week

The parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the Bedford constituency have been revealed.

British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.

Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.

The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.

Digital ID cards and general election are among Bedford's top petitions this week (Picture: Andrey Popov)

And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.

As of ​October 31, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in Bedford were:

• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 3,810 out of 2,930,106 total signatures

• Call an immediate general election — 1,095 out of 1,004,558 total signatures

• Keep the 5-Year ILR pathway for existing Skilled Worker visa holders — 478 out of 178,420 total signatures

• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 432 out of 489,875 total signatures

• Protect Legal Migrants: do not implement the 10-Year ILR proposal — 254 out of 104,833 total signatures

• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 228 out of 258,077 total signatures

• Reduce the school week to four days a week — 205 out of 124,503 total signatures

• Protect Northern Ireland veterans from prosecutions — 190 out of 209,306 total signatures

• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 184 out of 190,288 total signatures

• Make Play and Continuous Provision statutory in England's Key Stage 1 Curriculum — 157 out of 100,903 total signatures

Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.

