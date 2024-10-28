Crackdown on unsafe and illegal fireworks in Central Bedfordshire - and here's how to report them

As Bonfire Night approaches, Central Bedfordshire's Trading Standards Officers are ramping up safety checks on fireworks retailers.

Inspections kick off in late October and will continue into November, aiming to prevent unsafe or illegal fireworks from reaching the public.

The checks will inspect fireworks retailers to ensure safe storage, valid licenses, and safety standards to "ensure compliance with the legal requirements".

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman, said: "The council is encouraging suppliers to also stock quieter fireworks to help reduce noise disruption in the community.

Fireworks. Image supplied by Central Bedfordshire Council.

"Retailers will be reminded of strict age restrictions, with severe penalties for selling fireworks to under-18s. The council is also urging residents to check for the CE mark to ensure fireworks meet UK safety standards and avoid potential injury risks."

It's illegal to set off fireworks from private property into public spaces or between 11pm and 7am, except on Bonfire Night (until midnight) and holidays like Diwali, New Year, and Chinese New Year (until 1am).

All public firework displays on council property must be advertised in advance, and large events should be co-ordinated with the Safety Advisory Group for safety.

Fireworks can distress pets, livestock, and wildlife, so residents who are concerned should consult their vet or organisations like the Blue Cross or RSPCA for advice.

If you suspect fireworks are being sold or stored illegally, contact the Council’s Trading Standards Team via: [email protected].

Meanwhile, as Guy Fawkes Night approaches, you can click here to read some safety tips from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service about how to stay safe at bonfire and fireworks events.