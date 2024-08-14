Courtyard Barn, Oakley. Screenshot from a recording of the Planning Committee Image: LDRS

Plans for an extension that would cause “harm” to a listed building have been approved – despite being recommended for refusal.

Monday’s Bedford Borough Council Planning Committee (August 12) was told the planned extension and out buildings at Courtyard Barn, The Drive, Oakley would result in a “very minor level of less than substantial harm to the significance of the Mallows, a grade II listed building”.

But while the council’s planning team said the extension should be rejected, councillors disagreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gideon Richards, from the borough council’s planning team, said: “Consideration has been given to the proposed public benefits of the scheme.

“However, it is judged that the significant harm to the non-designated heritage asset [Courtyard Barn] and the very minor level of harm to the setting of the listed building [The Mallows] would not be outweighed by any public benefits to the scheme.

“It is therefore recommended that planning permission be refused,” he said.

Committee chair, councillor Jonathan Abbott (Lib Dems, Clapham & Oakley) said that during other applications heard during the meeting members were told to put minor levels of harm to other buildings “aside”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And now here we are being told we suddenly should be taking them into account,” he said.

“Why are we saying at this point we should be considering this minor level of less substantial harm to the Mallows?

“Obviously there is that high degree of harm to non-designated heritage assets, which is the Courtyard Barn building.

“But I would have thought that damage happened when it was converted from a cart shed into a house back in 2015.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Richards replied; “This one’s not different to any of the others, I think we have been consistent in terms of reporting what harm is being created by the different proposals.

“The difference I think with this one and the other applications that we were considering is you have to weigh the harm, because in each case it’s been less than substantial against the public benefits.

“And in the other cases there were clear public benefits in terms of the delivery of an allocated site, the delivery of much needed housing including affordable housing.”

Councillor Abbott asked: “Who are we saving this building for then? It’s tucked out the way down the end of The Drive in Oakley, it is not particularly visible. What are we hoping to achieve by refusing this application?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Richards said: “It’s more within the site, it’s the building itself, and it’s that historic use and relationship with the surrounding properties.

“It’s retaining that for future generations albeit that people aren’t going to necessarily experience that.

“But we list buildings for not just external but it also can be internal fittings and structures and a lot of the time you don’t see those, it’s only the occupier that sees them.”

Councillor Leigh Coombs (Lib Dems, Shortstown) said: “The extension seems to be very sympathetic to the design of the existing historic features of Courtyard Barn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think you’ve got to make new history sometimes, and this is a beautiful way of doing it,” he said.

The members voted to be minded to approve the planning application subject to planning conditions. These are due to be discussed at the next committee meeting.