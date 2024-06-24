Central Bedfordshire Council

Guidance on special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision in Central Bedfordshire is to be made available at a workshop and a separate online session arranged for parents by the local authority.

The two events will focus on education health and care plan (EHCP) annual reviews and on education other than at school (EOTAS).

A free online session on Friday 12th July from 9.30am will enable parents and carers to find out about the EHCP annual review process specific to Central Bedfordshire.

A SEND newsletter from Central Bedfordshire Council said anyone accessing the session “would be supported in understanding what should happen before, during and after the (EHCP) meeting”.

It would “explore Central Bedfordshire’s EHCP annual review toolkit” given to schools and educational settings, and “help understand how parents and carers can ensure up-to-date important information is shared and used”.

Those attending would also “learn how Central Bedfordshire supports in ensuring you and your child or young person’s views are recorded and heard”.

The SNAP parent carer forum has asked CBC to hold a parent and carer workshop on education other than at school (EOTAS).

This is only suitable for those who have a child or young person receiving EOTAS or anyone on the pathway to an EOTAS package, according to CBC.

The workshop will be held at The Rufus Centre in Flitwick on Friday (June 28th) from 10am to 2pm.