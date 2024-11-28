Wixams railway station on track to be completed in June 2026

An artist's' impression of how Wixams station will look

Wixams Station is “progressing on programme”, a senior Bedford Borough Councillor officer told a meeting.

Jon Shortland, chief officer for planning, infrastructure and economic growth, gave a brief update on progress to last week’s Environment and Sustainable Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee (November 21).

“Construction of the station, as members will remember, was agreed by Full Council in July,” he said.

“And an implementation agreement has been signed with Network Rail for the detailed design and construction of the new station.

“The implementation agreement forms a binding contract between the council and Network Rail and is on an emerging cost basis.

“Network Rail has in turn subcontracted much of the work to its existing supply chain who were already engaged in projects across the Midland Mainline route, thereby achieving efficiencies through economies of scale and knowledge transfer.

“The good news is that construction duly commenced in September and is progressing on programme.

“Works to date have included a full closure of the Midland Mainline over the weekend of September 28-29 to facilitate piling within the railway corridor.

“And other works have included site set up and mobilisation, and line-side earth works in preparation for the overhead line equipment work that is planned during line possessions booked for the weekend of December 7-8.

“The construction programme provides for substantial completion being achieved in June 2026, with entry into service later that year.”