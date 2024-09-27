Artist's impression of the Wixams Railway Station

Good progress has been made on Wixams’ new train station, a meeting heard.

Jon Shortland, chief officer for planning, infrastructure and economic growth, told last night’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee (Thursday, September 26) that Network Rail is sticking to its works programme.

“Which they are, admittedly, only three weeks in [to],” he said.

“The implementation agreement with Network Rail was duly signed on July 24, and work started on site on September 2.

“Our first possession of the Midland Mainline is scheduled for this weekend when there will be a 48-hour full closure of the railway.

“This will allow a cross track access route to the west side of the line to be installed.

“Earth moving works to facilitate the piling necessary for the new wider signal gantries to begin, and general works around the side of the line on the east side from which future works can take place.

“Network Rail has completed the detailed design of the station buildings and we’ll be applying for the consequent amendments to the planning permission,” he said.

Mr Shortland added that the outcome of the discussions between Universal and central government will be a “key decision point” for the scheme.

“One of the items that is under discussion between Universal and the government is whether they would look for funding for a new four platform Wixams station, which would be bigger and better than the one that the council can afford,” he said.

He added that construction will continue ahead of that decision.