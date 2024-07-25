Wixams councillors welcome progress as contract to start work on railway station signed
Bedford Borough Council said Wixams Station has always been an “important part” of the plans for Wixams.
And yesterday (Wednesday, July 24), the borough council signed the official contract to commence works in the autumn.
Councillor Marc Frost (Conservative, Wixams and Wilstead) said: “Residents of Wixams and Wilstead wanted a Station, and that is exactly what we are delivering.
“I look forward to seeing the station built and operational.
“I will be working closely with colleagues to ensure the station is delivered to an appropriate spec and that assurances on parking are addressed before the station is open.”
Fellow ward councillor, Graeme Coombes, added: “The delivery of the train station and the GP surgery will cement and secure Wixams as a thriving place where people want to live.”
Once open the new railway station will offer regular services to London and Bedford.
