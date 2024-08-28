Winter Wonderland will return to Bedford Park this year - as councillors blast last year's planning 'farce'

Last year's Winter Wonderland site at Bedford Park

Winter Wonderland is returning to Bedford Park this year, but “no decisions” have been made for future years, Bedford Borough Council has said.

And Harpur Ward councillors have asked the borough council to ensure last year’s planning “farce” is not repeated and the “proper planning procedure” is followed.

The event caused controversy last year when planning permission was sought after the event had already started being set up.

In a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Harpur Ward councillors Colleen Atkins and Zara Layne (both Labour) said: “As this process was a farce last year, we trust that this time the council will follow proper planning procedure and also ensure all comments submitted are given due consideration.

“Whilst we recognise the Winter Wonderland attraction is enjoyed by those attending, as Harpur ward councillors we are disappointed the council has ignored historical concerns of nearby residents.

“We have already written to the council to seek answers relating to other aspects and concerns about using Bedford Park again this year for Winter Wonderland.

“We have been assured there will be a more comprehensive noise management plan, a better type of trackway and layout of the site to reduce damage to the park, and a drop-in based session for the public where the provider can listen to people’s comments.

“We look forward to details of when and where this drop-in session will be held,” they said.

The borough council’s planning portal shows that the application for last year’s event was withdrawn in February, after the event closed.

A council spokesperson said: “The planning application for Winter Wonderland 2023 was withdrawn before a formal decision could be made.

“However, the operator will need to obtain all relevant consents before being allowed to operate [this year].”

The application for the previous event was also withdrawn.

The LDRS asked if it was common practice across England for events to start without planning permission in place and then to withdraw their application after the event had ended, or if it was a borough council policy – and whether it would have been allowed on private property.

But the council did not respond at the time of publication.

A post on social media claimed “people who work for the council” have said Winter Wonderland is returning “for the next five years”.

But the borough spokesperson said: “No decisions have been made regarding this event for future years.

Winter Wonderland was approached for a comment but did not respond.