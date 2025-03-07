"We all have a part to play in the improvement of our town centres", says Bedford councillor

Bedford town centre.

A revitalisation programme aimed at transforming Bedford and Kempston town centres is making progress, with multiple projects now underway, according to a recent council report.

And everyone has a part to play in improving Bedford borough’s town centres, a senior councillor has said.

Councillor Andrea Spice, the portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and prosperity, made the claim during Wednesday’s Executive Meeting (March 5)

The Conservative ward councillor for Wixams and Wilstead, was giving an update on the council’s Town Centres Vision and Capital Delivery Programme.

The programme aims to transform Bedford and Kempston town centres, and includes 22 projects, of which 15 have received initial funding allocations within the council’s capital programme.

“I’m really excited [about this vision], but I do believe that we all have a part to play in the improvement of our town centres,” councillor Spice said.

“Whether it’s council officers, [council] members, residents, businesses, even visitors, we all have a part, we all have an impact.

“Whether it is using the businesses, putting your rubbish in the bin, having a walk around, whatever it is, what we do impacts our town centres and the feel of them.

“I appreciate and thank every individual person that is in our town centres, or is part of the improvement of our town centres.”

She told the Executive that the vision includes a town centre business engagement programme for both Bedford and Kempston.

This features open business meetings, sector-specific working groups, and pop-up stalls.

“It’s really important to us that we engage, we listen and we share.

“And by doing all of these things I really do believe that is what we are trying to do, and what we are doing,” she said.

Councillor Spice acknowledged that changes can’t be made overnight and that some will cause “a little bit of disruption”.

“So, please be open-minded and adaptable, but it’s really, really, exciting,” she said.

The Town Centre Vision and Capital Delivery Programme Update presented to the Executive said the following projects have business cases approved and are currently in progress.

Horne Lane environmental improvements, Mayes Yard ‘meanwhile’ uses, Tavistock Street shopfront improvements, masterplan for the Kingsway Quarter (south of the river), and masterplan for the Ford End Road quarter.