Warning over Christmas fly-tipping after Bedford woman fined almost £1,000

A woman has been fined almost £1,000 after bags of rubbish were found dumped in a Bedford street.

Terri-Ann Avis, from Bedford, was handed a £996 fine after her waste was fly-tipped on Muswell Road last December.

Despite repeated requests to attend an interview under caution and provide an explanation for the fly-tipping, Miss Avis failed to respond – so the council took legal action.

But she failed to enter a plea at East Berkshire Magistrates Court on November 30, resulting in a guilty verdict for obstructing the council’s investigation. The court ordered her to pay a £440 fine, £350 in costs, and a £176 victim surcharge.

Jim Weir, portfolio holder for environment, highways, and transport, said: "This successful prosecution sends a clear message that we will not tolerate environmental crimes in Bedford borough. The council is dedicated to protecting our community's environment, and we will pursue legal action against those who disregard our shared responsibility to keep our streets clean and safe."

Now the council is warning people to dispose of their festive waste responsibly – and check how bin collection days are changing over Christmas. You can find out what day your bin will be collected online.

