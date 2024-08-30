Voter data has been sold by Bedford council 86 times since 2019 - but here's how you can opt out

File photo of a ballot box

If you’ve ever registered to vote in an election in Bedford borough, your name and address may have been sold to companies you may never have heard of or contacted.

A Freedom of Information request by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) found that Bedford Borough Council has sold electoral roll data 86 times since 2019/20.

There are two versions of the electoral register, the ‘full’ and the ‘open’. The full register is only used for elections, preventing and detecting crime, checking applications for credit/loans and jury summoning.

However, the open register can be bought by companies or organisations, and even individuals.

James Baker at Open Rights Group (ORG) said: “Anyone who is worried about organisations or individuals obtaining their name and address for marketing purposes ought to opt out of the open register when they register to vote.

“It’s worth being aware though that credit reference agencies can still access the full electoral roll. As a result, some people in debt who are trying to avoid debt collection agencies avoid registering to vote.

“Additionally, failing to register can negatively impact people’s credit scores and ability to obtain credit.

“For those with heightened safety concerns, such as victims of stalking, anonymous registration is another secure option.

“While it does require evidence from a court document or an attestation from an authorised person, it provides a strong layer of protection, ensuring individuals can feel safe and secure in their voting process.

“ORG would encourage the government to expand the number of authorised people who can attest to applications for anonymous registration on the electoral roll to help protect more people at risk.”

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “The Electoral Registration Officer is required to supply credit reference agencies with the full electoral register upon request.

“This register must indicate the electors who have chosen to opt out of the open register. This is covered under Regulation 114 of the Representation of the People Regulations 2001.

“The Electoral Registration Officer is also required to supply copies of the Marked Polling Station registers upon request to those entitled to request them under Regulation 117 of the Representation of the People Regulations 2001.

“The fee that is chargeable for copies of the registers is also prescribed in the Representation of the People Regulations 2001.”

To opt out of the open list visit the register to vote service on the government website (www.gov.uk/register-to-vote) even if you’re already registered. Or contact the local Electoral Registration Officer at Borough Hall ([email protected]).