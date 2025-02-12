K Crystal in Bedford has been closed down for three months. Picture: Bedford Borough Council

A vape shop in Bedford will be closed for the next three months after repeatedly breaking the law – including selling a vape to a minor and hiding illegal products in a false wall.

K-Crystal Shop Limited on Midland Road has been slapped with the closure order by Bedford Borough Council’s trading standards officers, after repeatedly selling illegal tobacco and vape products.

The shop was closed down for 24-hours yesterday as the council headed to Luton Magistrates Court.

And today (Wednesday, February 12) the court granted the closure order – meaning it can’t operate as a retail business and no one can enter the premises without the authorities’ say so. Breaking the order can result in a fine and up to 51 weeks behind bars.

Action was taken after complaints from members of the public – with investigators, supported by HRMC and Bedfordshire Police, uncovering persistent criminal behaviour despite repeated advice and warnings.

This included test purchases that revealed the repeated sale of illegal tobacco and vapes. A visit in October last year resulted in more than 19,000 illegal cigarettes and 1,000 illegal vapes being seized.

And on another visit a vape was sold to a 15-year-old.

Investigations identified increasingly sophisticated measures to hide illegal products, with specialist tobacco detection dogs identifying illegal products stored within a false wall and other locations in the building.

Councillor Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant, portfolio holder for housing and regulatory services, said: "The sale of illegal tobacco and vapes poses a serious risk to public health, undermines legitimate businesses, and can often be linked to wider criminal activity.

“We will not tolerate such practices in Bedford borough and will continue to take robust action to protect our residents. This closure order sends a clear message that we are committed to tackling this issue and ensuring a fair and safe trading environment for all."

This successful application for a closure order reflects Bedford Borough Council’s ongoing commitment to tackling the sale of illegal tobacco and vapes. This case underscores the importance of community intelligence and the effectiveness of partnership working between local authorities and enforcement agencies.

Bedford Borough Council encourages residents to report any concerns regarding the sale of illegal tobacco or vape products to [email protected]