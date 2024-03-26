Up to 600 new jobs for Bedford as outline plans for new employment site approved by council

Proposed development on land south Of Goldington Road, Bedford. Screenshot Planning Committee 25 March 2024. Image: LDRS

Outline plans for an employment site to the east of Bedford have been approved by the borough council.

Last night (March 25) Bedford Borough Council’s Planning Committee approved the plans for the demolition of existing workshop premises on land south of Goldington Road, and the development of land for employment purposes with up to 21,500sqm internal floorspace.

This will be a mix of ‘light industrial’, ‘general industrial’ and ‘storage and distribution’ uses, along with parking provision and landscaping, alterations to existing access, creation of landscaped areas and associated works.

Jonathan Warner, planning officer, said: “According to the submitted documents, the development of [the site] could provide up to 600 new employment opportunities.

“Studies have been undertaken in preparation of the Draft Local Plan 2040 and they confirm the need for further employment land provision within the borough.

“The proposals will contribute to meeting this identified demand.

“The scheme also includes positive landscape and biodiversity enhancements of the river valley to the south, creating a high quality environment and delivering increased opportunities for public access,” he said.

The committee heard the development will enable future links to create an extended riverside walk along the Ouse from Bedford town centre to the east, which is “consistent” with the council’s aspirations set out in the Local Plan, Mr Warner added.