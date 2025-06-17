Unregistered care home in Wootton has retrospective planning application denied

A retrospective planning application for an unregistered care home in Wootton has been refused by Bedford Borough Council’s Planning Committee, following concerns about legality, resident safety, and the impact on neighbours.

The application sought to regularise the use of a four-bedroom house at 10 Hollies Walk as a care home for up to four adults aged 18 to 65.

Planning officers had recommended approval, arguing the use was comparable to a family home in terms of traffic, parking, and noise.

However, councillors unanimously disagreed.

10 Hollies Walk, Wootton (Google Street View Image Capture: July 2024)

A report to the committee said the proposed care home has been in operation since 2021 but, to date, has not secured planning permission.

This led to “operation issues resulting from not being registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC)”.

The report added as such residents “have no official body” to raise complaints with.

It is a legal requirement under the Health and Social Care Act 2008 for all care homes to register with the CQC, however without a valid planning permission this has not been possible for this business, the report added.

Gideon Richards, manager for development management (planning), told the committee that the report missed out part of the planning history for the site.

“Just to bring to members attention that there was an enforcement warning notice that was served in December 2024,” he said.

“That required the owners to either submit a planning application for the development or to cease the use as a C2 residential care home.

“As a result of that enforcement warning notice, the application has been submitted.”

Councillor Charles Royden (Lib Dem, Brickhill) said: “The fact that they’re operating without a CQC license, is that a criminal offence?

“Can you advise us why the CQC haven’t taken any action against the premises?”

Mr Richards said he didn’t know as this was not part of his expertise [as a planning officer].

“I don’t understand how we as a committee can regularise something that is currently unlawful,” said councillor Royden.

“And it does appear that because it’s unregulated, there have been planning harms taking place at these premises.

“I think we can evidence that by the fact that 22 residents have objected to the activity and the kinds of activities that are taking place.

“They’ve talked about noise, disturbance, increased traffic, impact on the character and appearance of the area.

“They’re all unacceptable planning harms which are subject to us as a planning committee,” he said.

“Certainly if I had this planning application in front of me, I would have wanted to know whether or not it was acting lawfully or not.

“Isn’t that a reasonable thing to ask?”

Mr Richards said: “We did actually consult Adult Services as part of the application.

“We didn’t receive any comments.

“We have tried to engage and consult, we haven’t had any comments back.”

The committee said it was minded to refuse, and officers will now provide “justifiable reasons” for the refusal to be agreed at a later date.