Universal Studios Bedford: "The work is just beginning" to manage theme park's impact

Universal Studios’ decision to base its first UK theme park in the Bedford area has brought widespread enthusiasm, but it has also raised serious questions about infrastructure, funding, and long-term local impact.

During last night’s Executive Meeting (Wednesday, April 23) councillor Michael Headley (Lib Dem, Putnoe) expressed support for the project and the boost it is expected to bring to the local economy.

“It’s important to make sure there’s enough focus on the important details of ensuring the infrastructure necessary is delivered,” he said.

“Obviously this includes the big issues, such as the slip roads off the A421 and the bigger Wixams station where the investment is necessary and welcome.

Universal Studios' theme park in Orlando, Florida.

"But there’re also going to be lots of other pressures on the local area in terms of services, housing, other roads, and just council services in general,” he said.

Councillor Headley used the Somerset Battery Factory as an example of other national projects where councils were granted long-term financial arrangements

He asked Bedford mayor Tom Wootton: “Can you therefore confirm that you still expect there to be an agreement with the government on how the council will be able to access the resources needed to deal with these pressures over the longer term. And when do you expect that to be agreed?”

Mayor Wootton called this “literally the billion dollar question.”

How the new Bedford Borough-based Universal Studios UK theme Park might look.

“We are in negotiations even as we speak, and hopefully we will get those sort of agreements for this area,” he said.

“It’s still early days and they’re still negotiating the final heads of terms, I believe.

“That is the question, how do we get this fantastic opportunity for Bedford and Bedford borough to actually yield really great results for our town, for Bedford, for Kempston, and for all those villages and everything around, and it doesn’t all go to Milton Keynes and Ampthill and Biggleswade and Sandy – because they’ve got nice road links as well – it comes and it helps us.

“I hope in the next four or five months we will actually pin down exactly what this government is going to do to help us and not help us with,” he said.

The mayor added that Universal’s priorities may not always align with the council’s.

“I have an understanding that Universal are coming here to do their business and to solve their problems,” he said. “They’re not coming here to solve our problems.

“But we’re watching this space, we’re negotiating, and we’re going to see what happens. Let’s see how things develop over the summer.”

Councillor Headley said it is “great” that the government is backing the project.

But it also needs to ensure it is backing Bedford borough to maximize a positive local impact.

“There are lots of knock-on impacts to be managed, it’s important now that the council doesn’t think the work is done.

“In fact, the work is just beginning to make sure the infrastructure, both physical and service- based, is now developed and put in place and adequate funding is secured,” he said.