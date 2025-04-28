Universal Studios Bedford: 'No decision' made over future of Travellers' site near theme park development

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 28th Apr 2025, 10:11 BST
Kempston Hardwick Traveller Site. Picture: Google Maps
Kempston Hardwick Traveller Site. Picture: Google Maps
Plans for a major new Universal Studios theme park on the outskirts of Bedford could bring significant changes for the Traveller community, as the development site sits near an established council-run caravan park.

The multi-billion pound development, planned for a 476-acre site in Kempston Hardwick, is expected to open in 2031.

Universal Studios Bedford is set to be one of the largest theme parks in Europe, will bring nearly 20,000 jobs during the construction period, with a further 8,000 new jobs across the hospitality and creative industries when it opens.

But according to a report in the Daily Star (April 13) “some 22 households” at the Traveller site on Ampthill Road “may need to be moved on”.

Universal has said the site ‘will not be impacted’.

In a statement, Bedford Borough Council said that no decision has been made regarding the relocation of residents currently occupying the site.

Its spokesperson said: “The Traveller community was actively involved in the company’s public engagement programme last summer, and the council continues to support the local Traveller community through dedicated outreach workers.

“The company has made efforts to consult widely and transparently on the development, and further details about the proposals are available on their website.

“No decisions have been made regarding the sites as part of the planned development,” they said.

A Universal Destinations & Experiences spokesperson said the Traveller site will not be impacted, and added that the company consulted with members of the site’s community during its engagement period last year.

A local Gypsy Traveller communities organisation was approached for a comment, but it did not respond at the time of publication.

