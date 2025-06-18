Universal Studios Bedford: New Local Plan will let Bedford get maximum benefit from theme park plan

A new local plan is in the works to make sure Bedford gets the most out of the Universal theme park and resort.

The council has revealed that it is ‘likely’ to start work on a new plan – which sets out policies and proposals for future development, such as housebuilding, employment, shops, and infrastructure.

And while the council has already been making strides on its 2040 plan to set the agenda for the next 15 years, it now says the impact of Universal – which expected to bring 28,000 new jobs to the area and generate billions in economic benefits – means the situation has changed.

Universal Studios Bedford is also expected to bring millions of visitors to the area every year.

L: Bedford Borough Hall and R: Universal Studios in Florida

A decision on whether to withdraw from the current local plan process – as advised by the Planning Inspectorate – and start work on a new one will go to the Executive and be brought before full council next month.

A letter to the council from Darren McCreery of the Planning Inspectorate said: “Given the implications of Universal, the likely outcome of a review and the work following it would be the production of a fundamentally different plan to the one submitted...

“Such changes, including how to realise the opportunities of Universal, are instead best discussed with local communities outside the scrutiny of a plan examination. This would more closely align with the National Planning Policy framework’s aim of a genuinely plan led system, with plan making creating a framework for meeting needs, addressing priorities, and a platform for local people to shape their surroundings.”

He added: “In terms of taking things forward, in the combination of specific circumstances presented in this case, I see no reasonable way for the examination of the Plan to continue.

“Instead, I would strongly recommend that the plan is withdrawn and that the Council resolve to work in partnership with their local community to bring forward a new plan, away from the scrutiny of an examination.”

Other local plan policies remain in place and elements of them continue to be valid as will neighbourhood plans where those exist for smaller, more local areas.

Tom Wootton, Mayor of Bedford borough said: “This is another example of how the expected arrival of Universal Destinations & Experiences is a fantastic opportunity for Bedford borough – and for us to ensure we’re ready to reap the benefits and plan for our future.

“Bedford is the perfect place for this investment – well-connected, full of talent, and ready to grow. Now let’s make sure we do it right.”

He added: “This is a wonderful opportunity for Bedford borough to belatedly have a local plan that it deserves.

“The plan on the table to date was just one part of the legacy that was left to me by the previous Liberal Democrat mayor that I was not happy with. I was not happy with the local plan, I was not happy with how EWR was shaping up and I was not happy with how our town centres were allowed to drift.

“With the fantastic news of Universal and the many opportunities it presents, it is clear that the 2040 local plan was not in line with our vison, which the inspector could see. We pledged to create a vibrant borough and that is what my team and I will continue to work for every single day.”