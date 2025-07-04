Universal Studios Bedford: How the theme park will tackle construction challenges

The theme park's location. Picture: Planning documents, Universal Destinations & Experiences

The plans for Universal Destinations & Experiences' new Entertainment Resort Complex (ERC) near Bedford are moving forward.

But not without acknowledging a comprehensive array of potential problems and impacts during its multi-year construction phase.

Documents submitted as part of the planning proposal detail concerns ranging from major traffic disruption and noise pollution to ecological and cultural heritage impacts.

The project, formally an ERC rather than a uniquely named theme park, is expected to have a peak construction workforce of 5,380 people in winter 2029.

The peak construction period could potentially cause a “Moderate Adverse Significant Effect” on the amenity, comfort, and sense of safety for pedestrians and cyclists along routes like Wootton and Woburn Road.

Temporary closures of Public Rights of Way (PRoW), specifically Footpaths 1, 2, A1, and 8, will be necessary to ensure public safety.

Rail safety at level crossings, particularly the Broadmead Road crossing, also presents a concern due to increased construction traffic, though the developer proposes mitigation measures such as the use of a Banksman and safety equipment.

An Employment and Skills Plan and a Temporary Workforce Accommodation Strategy will be used to manage socio-economic impacts and workforce housing, alongside a Worker Code of Conduct to address potential anti-social behaviour.

A community liaison officer will ensure transparent communication and a single point of contact for local residents’ queries and concerns, including “look-ahead” bulletins for disruptive works.

While some adverse effects are anticipated to remain significant even after mitigation due to the project’s scale, the developer asserts that these are not considered to “significantly and demonstrably outweigh the very substantial benefits of the project”.

The Environmental Statement, and the other documents, plans, and drawings that accompanied this request can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/request-for-planning-permission-entertainment-resort-complex-bedford

For any enquiries about the consultation please contact [email protected]