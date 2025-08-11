Universal Studios Bedford: Free family passes should be given out as condition for supporting theme park plan say councillors

Free family passes should be given to Ampthill's 8,000 residents – says the town council.

The new Universal Studios theme park is planned to open at Kempston Hardwick in 2031 - and Ampthill councillors say the passes should be one of the conditions for them supporting the multi-billion pound scheme.

The 476-acre site is expected to be the largest amusement park in Europe and is forecast to attract more than 8.5million visitors in its first year.

But Ampthill councillors fear that it could cause major congestion problems along the historic Georgian market town's narrow roads.

They point out that routes through the centre with its double roundabouts is “already a bottleneck”.

Commenting on the Universal planning application, the town council says: “Peak daily attendance could reach up to 55,000 – a substantial increase in regional traffic and infrastructure demand.

“The town’s population of approximately 8,000 could face a daily influx of tens of thousands of visitors passing nearby, impacting local services, safety, and quality of life.

“A projected 200 per cent increase in Airbnb listings in Ampthill may displace long-term residents and alter the town’s character and identity, which we are keen to protect.”

They also fear there could be major problems during the next six years as the theme park is built with up to 1,000 lorries a day trundling to the site.

Congestion has recently been exacerbated by construction trucks taking a short cut to the new Little Thickthorn housing estate at neighbouring Houghton Conquest.

In a bid to reduce the traffic, the town's mayor Councillor Stephen Addy personally flagged down several trucks last week and forced them to turn around.

“Construction workers commuting from across the region will likely use Ampthill as a through-route, especially during peak hours,” says the council’s submission.

There are also worries that thousands of construction workers flocking to the area could increase demand for short-term accommodation, driving up rents and putting pressure on local families.

In return for backing the scheme, councillors are calling for thought to be given to eventually constructing a north-south bypass of the town.

But before then, they want diversionary signs to keep heavy construction traffic away from the town, with Universal agreeing to accept responsibility for any road damage heavy lorries cause.

They conclude: “Ampthill residents will experience disruption but are not currently offered any direct benefits such as concessionary access to the theme park.

“The council requests consideration of an annual free family pass for local households."