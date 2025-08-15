Universal Studios Bedford: Council set to formally back plans - but raises concerns

Bedford Borough councillors are set to formally back plans for the Universal Studios theme park and resort.

But the council has also voiced concerns, including traffic impact, housing demand and noise – and is requesting financial support from the government to handle them.

Councillors will be asked to formally approve the council’s consultation response to the Kempston Hardwick plans at next week’s Extraordinary, Full Council Meeting on Thursday, August 21.

The proposal, located on 268 hectares of former brickworks and adjacent land, is being considered by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) for approval.

L: Bedford Borough Hall and R: Universal Studios in Florida

The proposed complex is set to include a theme park, retail, dining, entertainment venues, visitor accommodation, and conference facilities, organised into four main zones: Core, Lake, West Gateway, and East Gateway.

The site was chosen in 2022 for its “strategic” location, offering “excellent transport links” including proximity to rail stations and major roads, substantial size, flat topography, and local authority support.

Bedford Borough Council’s endorsement stems from the project’s recognition as a “project of national importance to the UK economy”.

The council anticipates substantial economic output and employment generation for local businesses and residents, along with potential benefits for town centre regeneration.

Key advantages highlighted include new vehicular and rail infrastructure, and significant ecological improvements through habitat enhancement.

Despite its support, the council has voiced “potentially valid concerns” from the community and its councillors regarding adverse impacts.

These include:

Transport Impact: While new infrastructure like an expanded four-platform Wixams railway station and a new A421 junction are planned, the council seeks strong assurances that the proposed Travel Plan and Monitor and Manage Plan will effectively mitigate traffic impacts, particularly during peak construction and operation, and protect local roads and non-motorised users

Housing Demand: The development is expected to increase housing demand locally. The council supports the Temporary Workforce Accommodation Strategy but urges more frequent monitoring and faster implementation of action plans if accommodation needs are exceeded, to prevent strain on local housing affordability

Environmental Transformation: The project will “permanently transform the existing landscape”, with tall structures and potential visual impacts. While ecological enhancements are proposed and the commitment to LEED Gold certification is welcomed, the council noted the removal of some high-value vegetation

Noise and Public Health: Predicted “significant adverse effects” from noise are acknowledged, especially during the operational phase and up to 95 special events annually. Concerns were also raised regarding the capacity of local healthcare systems and the need for proactive measures to support public health and vulnerable groups within the community

Recognising its “resource constrained” position, the council is formally requesting financial support from central government (DCMS) to manage local impacts, including construction management, local transport plans, and housing market pressures.

It also seeks funding for specific projects to maximise economic benefits and increase capacity in local healthcare, housing, and infrastructure.

The council report says it remains committed to working collaboratively with UDX and HM Government throughout the project’s lifecycle.

The Environmental Statement, and the other documents, plans, and drawings that accompanied this request can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/request-for-planning-permission-entertainment-resort-complex-bedford

The consultation period runs until August 31.

For any enquiries about the consultation please contact [email protected]