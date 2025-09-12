Tribute to longstanding former councillor and Honorary Alderman of Bedford Borough Will Hunt

Will Hunt. Picture: Bedford Borough Council

A former councillor and Honorary Alderman of Bedford Borough has died.

Alderman Will Hunt was elected to Bedford Borough Council for the Labour Party in 1996, and served the Kempston West and Kempston South wards until 2019.

The former member of Kempston Town Council also served on the boards of sports clubs and associations across the county.

In January 2020 he was awarded the status of Honorary Alderman of the Borough for his work.

A spokesman from Bedford Borough Labour Group said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the death Alderman Will Hunt, a highly regarded and popular former Labour Group Councillor. Will was a long serving and experienced councillor, generous with his time and always ready to help others, and dedicated to helping residents of his ward and the wider borough."

