Travellers' caravan pitches in Cranfield and road closures among latest Bedford public notices
First up is a plan for eight caravan pitches for gypsies and travellers on Astwood Road, Cranfield.
It’s a change of use application from agricultural land to a residential caravan park. The work has already begun and the planning application is retrospective.
If you want to comment you can use the online form or email [email protected] by October 28. You can also write to the planning officer Ben Keen, CBC, Priory House Chicksands SG17 5TQ.
And second up is a road closure in Bedford’s Castle Road area. Pembroke Street will be shut between 8am and 6pm November 11 to 12.
The road is being closed so a pole can be replaced.
The alternative route is via Pembroke Street, Rosamond Road, York Street, Castle Road. And the reverse route applies.