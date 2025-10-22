Travellers' caravan pitches in Cranfield and road closures among latest Bedford public notices

Astwood Road, Cranfield (Google Maps)

It’s a bit quiet this week but there are two interesting applications coming up.

First up is a plan for eight caravan pitches for gypsies and travellers on Astwood Road, Cranfield.

It’s a change of use application from agricultural land to a residential caravan park. The work has already begun and the planning application is retrospective.

If you want to comment you can use the online form or email [email protected] by October 28. You can also write to the planning officer Ben Keen, CBC, Priory House Chicksands SG17 5TQ.

﻿﻿And second up is a road closure in Bedford’s Castle Road area. Pembroke Street will be shut between 8am and 6pm November 11 to 12.

The road is being closed so a pole can be replaced.

The alternative route is via Pembroke Street, Rosamond Road, York Street, Castle Road. And the reverse route applies.

