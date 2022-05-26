Traffic restrictions and zebra crossing agreed as part of £4.8m Flitwick transport interchange

The Flitwick Transport Interchange plans

Two highways schemes which form part of the £4.8m Flitwick transport interchange will go ahead, while a local councillor is calling for another pedestrian crossing near the site.

The proposals involve no waiting and no loading restrictions, as well as a zebra crossing, and were agreed at a Central Bedfordshire Council traffic management meeting.

The project is providing a transport hub for buses next to Flitwick railway station and is progressing well, the meeting heard.

These restrictions will be applied to both sides of the station access road from the junction with Steppingley Road for 55 metres, and on the south side of Windmill Road from the junction with Chapel Road north-easterly for ten metres and south-westerly for eight metres.

There’ll be double yellow lines on both sides of Steppingley Road for 180 metres from where it meets the A5120 roundabout, also on both sides of Kendal Drive from the junction with Steppingley Road for ten metres, and within the railway station interchange forecourt area.

Routes close to the interchange were considered for modifications to encourage sustainable travel, to improve safety and to provide accessibility for pedestrians and vehicles, according to a CBC report.

“It’s advised the no waiting and no loading restrictions are necessary to enable traffic to pass safely because of the HGVs, buses and other vehicles which will use this route once the interchange has opened,” said the report.

“This will maintain the free flow of traffic along Steppingley Road, and for access to and away from the interchange.”

The consultation process received one comment of support from Flitwick Town Council.

Principal project officer Nick Shaw explained: “The waiting restrictions are to support pedestrians, vulnerable road users and cyclists, while ensuring we’ve sufficient road safety measures for vehicles and traffic movement.

“As we’ve no objections and we’re constructing part of that area already the recommendation is we proceed as set out.”

Independent Flitwick councillor Gareth Mackey said: “It’s all entirely sensible. My only comment is about there being sufficient enforcement.”

Conservative Arlesey councillor Ian Dalgarno, who chairs the meeting, replied: “Enforcement is mentioned regularly and as this scheme comes to maturity we would ask our team to educate at first, and then use the carrot and stick approach.

“As we’ve had no objections, I move these no waiting and no loading restrictions.”

The report added: “People of all mobilities will benefit from a zebra crossing to and from the railway station and the transport interchange.

“There’s potential for indiscriminate parking and loading, which will restrict the free flow of traffic along Steppingley Road and impede bus movements into and out of the interchange.

“As the crossing will be within a 20mph zone, speed data wasn’t collected for this scheme.”

The town council also supports this crossing, and the wider scheme includes yellow box junction markings.

“This will help reduce vehicle encroachment next to the crossing and maintain the safety of pedestrians using the puffin crossing on Steppingley Road.”

Councillor Mackey described it as “again entirely sensible”, adding he would like to see another crossing opposite Franklin House.