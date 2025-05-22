Thousands of pounds handed to 3 good causes by Bedford mayor's charity

Mayor Tom Wootton (left in all pictures) and councillor John Wheeler hand over checks to Andy Lewis, EEAA; Nicola Sherhod, director at John Bunyan Musseum and Clare Dunkinson, Creating Memories. Pictures: LDRS

Bedford's mayor and the borough council's former speaker have presented cheques to three charities to mark the end of a year of fundraising.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Trustees of the Mayor of Bedford’s Charity Committee (Wednesday, May 21) heard that the Mayor’s Charity had been going for a “very long time”.

Mayor Tom Wootton said: “We agreed last June that the East Anglian Air Ambulance Charity, John Bunyan Museum and the Bunyan Meeting, and Creating Memories.

“It is absolutely wonderful that all three are here today.”

Each charity was awarded £3,250.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Lewis, a volunteer with East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) told the committee that this was the charity’s 25th anniversary.

“We average around about 3,000 missions a year,” he said.

“We [also] have some critical care cars and they can be used when the helicopters are unable to fly due to technical issues or the weather.”

Mr Lewis added that the most common type of incident is cardiac arrests, and that EAAA offers CPR training

“Last year we trained over 30,000, and we have a target of 35 to 40,000 this year,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information on CPR training can be found at www.eaaa.org.uk/learn-cpr

Nicola Sherhod, director at John Bunyan Museum, said John Bunyan Museum and Bunyan Meeting is based in Mill Street, Bedford.

“We’re located on the historic site of the original church — or rather, a barn in an orchard — where John Bunyan himself established a congregation,” she said.

“He was a humble man who lived locally and became a preacher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He believed that everyone should be able to read the Bible and speak freely about their faith — something that was not permitted at the time.

“He continued preaching despite the restrictions and was imprisoned for 12 years for doing so, he was only released when the law eventually changed.

“Visitors come to Bedford specifically to follow in John Bunyan’s footsteps and explore the local heritage linked to him.”

More information can be found here www.bunyanmeeting.co.uk

Speaking about the charity chosen by the former speaker, Clare Dunkinson said Creating Memories was founded six years ago by Pritti Saggi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it creates treasured memories for people with life-limiting or terminal conditions, living in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

“We aim to make around 12 wishes a year come true for mainly children,” Ms Dunkinson said.

“Recently we sent a little girl called Olivia to Formula One, and she had an amazing day.

“She got to meet Lewis Hamilton and George Russell as part of the memory, she was bowled over because they’re huge heroes of hers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee heard that not all the wishes are “huge and involve celebrity”, but sometimes they are something that people may take for granted, such as cooking a pizza.

More information can be found here – creatingmemories.org.uk

Mayor Wootton and councillor Wheeler thanked all the sponsors who helped with the year’s fundraising, such as Woodlands Manor Hotel for providing a venue, and Universal Studios for auction items

“Without them and without their prizes and without their auction we would never have raised the amount of money that we did,” the mayor said.