"This space means everything to us" Concerns over plans for 170 new homes in Bedford

Residents of Bedford’s Cauldwell Ward have voiced growing concern over plans by housing association bpha and the Hill Group for 170 homes on the green space near Moor Lane.

At a community meeting, Cauldwell councillors heard residents’ concerns and promised to ensure their voices are not ignored.

But the developers said they are “committed” to engaging with the local community.

This land was partly allocated for housing in the Bedford Local Plan 2030.

But Bedford Borough’s Labour Group said the green space, one of the few in Cauldwell Ward, is more than just land for many residents.

It is where “children play, families spend time outdoors, and neighbours meet”.

Labour reported that concerns were raised at the community meeting about “poor engagement and a lack of transparency” from the project team.

Instead of the proposed online webinar, residents are calling for a proper in-person meeting where their questions can be answered directly.

The Cauldwell Ward councillors said: “This green space is a vital resource for families and the wider community. It is also home to valuable wildlife. We are committed to making sure residents’ concerns are listened to and taken seriously.”

Labour added that residents also highlighted the importance of the skatepark and basketball court on the site.

The loss of the skatepark, “one of only a few concrete skateparks in the county”, would be a significant blow to the skating community.

One resident said: “This space means everything to us. Children play here safely, people walk here every day, and it gives our community a sense of identity. Losing it would take something very special away.”

Residents say they oppose losing the green space but want to build a “constructive relationship” with the project team. They welcome dialogue, but only if it is “open, transparent and backed by the necessary environmental scrutiny”.

Cauldwell Ward councillors Abu Sultan, Fouzia Atiq and Harish Thapar emphasised that protecting the Moor Lane green space is about more than preserving land.

It is about “safeguarding wellbeing, biodiversity and community life for generations to come”.

A spokesperson for the Progress Investment Partnership said: “We are committed to engaging with the local community on the Moor Lane and Mowbray Road proposals.

“After an in-person event on July 18, the virtual consultation was extended to August 18, alongside a dedicated contact email and phone line for enquiries.

“Another in-person meeting will be held before submitting the planning application by the end of September.

“In response to feedback, the number of new homes has been reduced from 170 to 152, whilst maintaining 30 per cent affordable housing across the sites.

“We are committed to providing green open space and enhancing the biodiversity of the site and have already submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment screening to Bedford Borough Council.

“We have agreed to re-providing the skate park and existing sports pitches as part of the proposals on the former Abbey Playing Fields, opening this area for public use.

“We also plan to include tree planting, a new ecology area and outdoor gym, subject to community feedback.”