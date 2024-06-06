These are the three good causes set to benefit from the Mayor of Bedford's Charity this year
They are the East Anglian Air Ambulance Charity, the John Bunyan Museum & Bunyan Meeting, and Creating Memories.
Yesterday, the trustees heard that the Bedford Mayor’s Charity was set up by former mayor Frank Branston in June 2005.
Trevor Roff, the mayor’s assistant, said its main purpose was to donate to arts and music.
“Although he left the provision that other charities could be recognised,” he said.
“And interestingly, most of the charities that have been supported have been non-art and music.
“I think it’s great this year that there is an art and music recognition as that was the intention when it was created,” he said.
For the first time, the newly elected speaker of the council has been able to nominate a charity.
“In this case, councillor John Wheeler has nominated Creating Memories,” Mr Roff said.
A meeting will be held next year to determine how the year’s fundraising efforts will be divided amongst the three charities.