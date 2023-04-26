There are all the candidates standing in the Bedford Borough Council elections

Polling day is May 4

Forty-six seats across 28 wards are being fought by 174 candidates in next month’s Bedford borough local election.

This is a summary of all the candidates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are four candidates standing in Biddenham. Jon Gambold is standing for the Conservative Party, Christopher Howes is standing for the Labour Party, the Liberal Democrat Focus Team is represented by Stelios Mores, and Adrian Spurrell is the Green Party candidate.

Brickhill is a two-seat ward. Warwick Mackie and Elizabeth Pugsley are standing for the Labour Party; Wendy Rider and Charles Royden are standing for the Liberal Democrat Focus Team; the Conservative Party is represented by Gill Scott and Sharon Thompson; and Stephen Bywater is standing for the Green Party.

Bromham has eight candidates fighting for one of two ward seat. Kathy Wallis is standing for Reform UK; Kathryn Hill is standing for the Green Party; The Liberal Democrat Focus Team is represented by Richard Jones and Stephen Rutherford; the Labour Party candidates are Gordon Charlton and Ashley Frith; Robert Rigby and Dylan Simmons are the Conservative Party candidates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Castle and Newnham is a new two-seat ward. Sam Blacklaws is standing for the Labour Party; Simon Briggs and Josh Walker are the Conservative Party candidates; Lucy Bywater and Paul Edmonds are standing for the Green Party; and the Liberal Democrat Focus Team candidates are Tom Pattinson and Hilde Hendrickx.

There are three seats up for grabs in Cauldwell Ward. Fouzia Atiq, Harish Thapar and Abu Sultan are the Labour Party candidates; Charlotte Bagnall, Eve McGrath and Tristan Steyn are the Liberal Democrat Focus Team candidates; the Conservative Party is represented by Spenser Groves, Ionut Milea and Suresh Sunda; and the Green Party candidate is Susan Throssell.

There are seven candidates standing for the two seats in the new Clapham and Oakley Ward. Jonathan Abbott and John Manning are the Liberal Democrat Focus Team candidates; June McDonald and Thoufique Ali are standing for the Labour Party; Phillipa Simms and Jane Walker are the Conservative Party candidates; and Lynne Gray is standing for the Green Party.

Advertisement

Advertisement

De Parys is a two-seat ward, with Shaun Bowman and Mohammad Islam representing the Labour Party; Jason Gordon and Freddie Linsley are standing for the Conservative Party; Harrison Marley is the Green Party candidate; and David Sawyer and Henry Vann are the Liberal Democrat Focus Team candidates.

In Goldington Ward Timothy Caswell and Christine McHugh are the Liberal Democrat Focus Team candidates; Phillippa Fleming is the Green Party candidate; Adrian Haynes is standing for Reform UK; Bernard Jones is the Conservative Party candidate; and Shane Kelly and Cathrine Ward are representing the Labour Party.

Great Barford is a single-seat ward. Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant is the Conservative Party candidate; Malcolm Smith is the Liberal Democrat FocusTeam candidate; Harvey Stimson is the Labour Party candidate; and the Green Party is represented by Toby Waltham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new Great Denham Ward has four candidates hoping to get elected. Tim Crowhurst is the Green Party candidate; Joanna Szaub-Newton is the Liberal Democrat Focus Team candidate; Mohammad Teahleel is standing for the Labour Party; and Jim Weir is the Conservative Party candidate.

Six candidates are standing in the new Greyfriars Ward. Syedur Rahman is standing as an Independent candidate; Paul Mannion is representing the Trade Unionist And Socialist Coalition; Karen Boyes is the Conservative Party candidate; Ben Foley is standing for the Green Party; Nigel Spencer is the Liberal Democrat Focus Team candidate; and Sudesh Rani is the Labour Party candidate.

In Harpur Ward, Elizabeth Akinwande and Steve Spring are the Conservative Party candidates; Jonathan Westwood and Barry Freeman are the Green Party candidates; David Allen is standing as an Independent; Colleen Atkins and Zara Layne are representing the Labour Party; and Martin Kavanagh and Patricia Wood are the Liberal Democrat Focus Team candidates.

In Harrold Ward, David Bevan is standing for the Labour Party; Alison Foster is the Conservative Party candidate; Niamh Lynch is the Green Party candidate; and the Liberal Democrat Focus Team candidate is James Thomson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are seven candidates in the Kempston Central and East Ward. Mark Brown is standing for the Green Party; Louise Crofts and Jas Parmar are the Liberal Democrat Focus Team candidates; the Conservative Party is represented by Joseph Johnson and Simran Nahar; the Labour Party candidates are Mohammed Nawaz and Caroline White.

In Kempston North, Laura Fitzgerald is the Green Party candidate; Elizabeth Hedison is the Conservative Party candidate; Sue Oliver is standing for the Labour Party; and Bipinchandra Shah is the Liberal Democrat Focus Team candidate.

In Kempston South, Carl Meader is standing for the Labour Party; Sanjay Patel is the Green Party candidate; Barry Ryan is the Conservative Party candidate; and Janet Trengrove is the Liberal Democrat Focus Team candidate.

There are five candidates standing in Kempston West. Paramjeet Kaur is standing for Liberal Democrat Focus Team; Markus Keaney is standing for the Communist Party Of Britain; James Long is the Green Party candidate; James Valentine is standing for the Labour Party; and Elizabeth Wootton is the Conservative Party candidate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kingsbrook is a two-seat ward. Dean Crofts and Henna Khanum are the Liberal Democrat Focus Team candidates; Caroline Fensome and Sharanjit Sira are the Conservative Party candidates; Nick Meek is the Green Party candidate; and the Labour Party candidates are Ralley Rahman and Mashuk Ullah.

Putnoe is another two-seat ward. Jen Feneley is the Green Party candidate; Katherine Groves and Martin MacPherson-Lawley are the Conservative Partycandidates; Wendie Harvey and Geoffrey Pearce are representing the Labour Party; and Michael Headley and Max Royden are the Liberal Democrat Focus Team candidates.

There are 14 candidates fighting for the three seats in Queen’s Park. Ishtiaq Ahmed, Zaffar Iqbal, Gulam Monowar, and Mohammad Rafi are standing as Independent candidates; Nesreen Akhtar, Mahboob Din and Mohammed Masud are the Labour Party candidates; James Baggaley, Sydney Campbell and Rashid Rogers are the Liberal Democrat Focus Team candidates; Peter Davis, Jennifer Wootton and Verity Wootton are the Conservative Party candidates; and Kelvin Polmer is the Green Party candidate.

In Renold and Ravensden, Fiona Cardinale is the Conservative Partycandidate; Nicola Gribble is an Independent candidate; Conrad Longmore is standing for the Liberal Democrat Focus Team; and Melanie Purves is the Labour Party candidate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Risely, the four candidates are Joanne Hill for the Green Party; Lorna Marchant for the Liberal Democrat Focus Team; Min Rodriguez for the Labour Party; and Martin Towler is the Conservative Party candidate.

Riverfield Ward has four candidates standing for the single seat. Neil Mann is the Labour Party Candidate; John Robertson is the Conservative Party candidate; Daniel Stachowiak is the Green Party candidate; and Billy Thompson is the Liberal Democrat Focus Team candidate.

In Sharnbrook, Douglas Hansen-Luke is the Conservative Party candidate;Thomas McEwan is the Labour Party candidate; Doug McMurdo is standing as an Independent; and Paul Stekelis is the Liberal Democrat Focus Team candidate.

In Shortstown, Ali Akbor and Mansoor Nasir are the Labour Party candidates; Richard Baker is the Green Party candidate; Stephen Bowering and Leigh Coombes are the Liberal Democrat Focus Team candidates; and Sarah-Jayne Gallagher and Sam Holland are the Conservative Party candidates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are three seats up for grabs in the new Wixams and Wilstead Ward. Steve Conway, Terri Conway and Amir Khan are the Labour Party candidates; Graeme Coombes, Marc Frost and Andrea Spice are the Conservative Party candidates; Sachdev Goldi, Linda Jack and John Symonds are the Liberal Democrat Focus Team candidates; and Lee Melville is standing as an Independent.

In the two-seat ward of Wootton and Kempston Rural, Susan Abood and Peter Stephens are the Liberal Democrat Focus Team candidates; John Dawson and Hamayun Shaid are the Labour Party candidates; and Tristan Tyerman and John Wheeler are the Conservative Party candidates.

There are three candidates for the Wyboston Ward, Ian Nicholls is the Labour Party candidate; Thomas Townsend is the Liberal Democrat Focus Team candidate; and Tom Wootton is the Conservative Partycandidate.