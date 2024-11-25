The time for being polite to BLMK integrated care board (ICB) over the lack of healthcare facilities for Central Bedfordshire “has passed”, a meeting heard.

ICB management has been “dragged” to an extraordinary meeting of the local authority’s health scrutiny committee today, (Monday, November 25) according to a local councillor.

A motion was presented to Central Bedfordshire Council by Liberal Democrat group leader and Leighton Linslade South councillor Shaun Roberts on Thursday (November 21).

It stated: “Leighton Buzzard residents have been let down again by the latest proposals from the ICB, which are woefully inadequate for the growing town while communities in Biggleswade and Wixams are equally frustrated.

“The motion requests the council leader writes to the ICB indicating CBC’s and residents’ frustration and dissatisfaction at its outline business case and the need for new healthcare facilities in Biggleswade, Wixams, Houghton Regis, Flitwick and Ampthill.

“It also asks the council leader to write to the Chancellor of the Exchequer expressing our concern on the impact of the recent increase in National Insurance employer contributions on local GP practices and charities which provide health and social care services.”

Councillor Roberts described the “frustration” felt by residents in Central Bedfordshire, telling the full council: “There’s no argument about the need.

“Central Bedfordshire is one of the worst areas in the country for doctor patient ratio,” he explained. “What worries me is the ICB seems disconnected from all of this, and doesn’t place the same importance on primary care.

“We think that’s a problem. Our residents have no voice with the ICB. This council does. I would urge the council to use that voice to try and be heard by the ICB.”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Steve Owen suggested: “We’re past the time where we need to be polite, clicking tea cups and sending letters to the ICB. We need to campaign and we need to transmit to them the anger and the outrage the communities are feeling because they’ve been neglected by an uncaring, monolithic body.”

The amended motion was unanimously backed by councillors.