More than 200 road improvement schemes are set to be carried out across Central Bedfordshire according to the council’s Highways Annual Plan.

The 2022/23 schemes include road surfacing enhancements, pavement maintenance, drainage schemes, street lighting upgrades, and bridge works.

Over 40 schemes relate to road safety improvements, including speed reduction, traffic calming measures, and the provision of disabled parking bays.

Road resurfacing in progress

The council prioritised the schemes by looking at the condition of the road, pavement, or other highways asset, the repair history, the type of road, and the local infrastructure it supports such as emergency services, critical utilities, public transport facilities, education providers, town centres, visitor attractions, innovation centres and employment hubs.

And you can find out what’s planned near you by searching our table – which includes every scheme included in the plan.

Cllr Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services, said: “We know our roads are important for everyone who lives or works in Central Bedfordshire and that’s why we’re delighted with the latest Annual Plan which includes a wide range of improvement schemes that will make a real difference to our road network. This plan builds on the great work the Highways team has already been achieving on our roads, pavements, and in our green spaces.

“We believe that efficient and effective highway asset management can make Central Bedfordshire a place to prosper and be proud of. Our new data-led approach ensures we are making the right improvements, at the right location, and at the right time. We are making the best use of resources to look after our roads.”

In total, the Highways service is responsible for keeping over 1,400km of roads safe. This includes maintaining the road surface and looking after more than 220 bridges and structures, over 23,000 streetlights, and around 50,000 drainage gullies.

As well as carrying out the planned schemes, the Council will continue to carry out reactive repairs for issues reported online via Fix My Street or identified through its regular inspection routes. In 2021/22, the Council repaired 1,899 potholes, cleaned 14,000 gullies, and fixed more than 1,600 streetlights.