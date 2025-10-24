Tens of thousands of 'economically inactive' people in Bedford as council signs on to new 'back to work' scheme

Tens of thousands of working-age people in Bedford were classed as 'economically inactive' last year, new figures suggest.

It comes as Bedford Borough Council signs up to a new scheme to help get people back to work.

The Connect to Work programme, funded by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), will run for five years and is targeted at people who have been out of work for six months or longer, and have a disability, health condition, or complex barriers to employment.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics show 22,284 (20.7%) of the 118,757 working-age people in Bedford were economically inactive in the year to June. This was higher than the average across the East of England where 18.4% of those aged 16 to 64 were economically inactive, but below the UK rate which stood at 21.3%.

Bedford council is taking part in a five-year Connect to Work scheme. Picture: Bedford Borough Council

Economically inactive people are those not in work nor looking for work. They include students, retirees and carers for example.

Across the UK the figure was down slightly from 21.6% the previous year.

The ONS figures also show 3,500 (3.9%) of economically active people in Bedford were unemployed in the year to June.

The unemployment rate in the UK increased from 3.7% in 2024 to 4% in the most recent year, and varied greatly across regions.

The highest unemployment rate stood at 5.5% in London and the lowest at 1.9% in Northern Ireland.

The ONS said the statistics should be treated with caution as it continues to overhaul its labour market survey.

Joseph Evans, research fellow at the Institute for Public Policy Research, said: "It's a challenging market for jobseekers.

"Inactivity has dropped over the last year, meaning that more people are looking for work in a sign that the Government’s plan to 'Get Britain Working' is bearing fruit.

"But businesses are recruiting less as the economy continues to adjust post-pandemic, so competition for job listings is getting fiercer."

He added youth unemployment is increasing as "young people are finding it difficult to find work", calling on Chancellor Rachel Reeves "to get growth firing and investment flowing to ensure that everyone has good opportunities at the start of their career".

The ONS figures show 77.3% of the working-age population in Bedford was in employment in the 12 months to June.

Across the UK the employment rate remained unchanged last year, at 75.4%.

But the rate also varied greatly across regions: the highest employment rate was recorded at 78.8% in the South West and the lowest at 70.3% in the North East.

Three-quarters of people taking part in the Connect to Work scheme will be using the Individual Placement and Support Model, which was first used in the USA, and is integrated with other referral and support organisations, such as homelessness and mental health services.

Bedford Borough Council is part of a regional partnership for delivering the scheme, with Central Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes, West Northamptonshire and North Northamptonshire councils.

Councillor Andrea Spice, portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and prosperity, said; “Connect to Work will help us to fulfil our goal of ensuring that every resident has an opportunity to thrive and find meaningful employment. Finding and sustaining a fulfilling job is not just about money, it’s vitally important to mental health and wellbeing.

“Groups who are eligible include former Armed Forces personnel, victims of modern-day slavery, carers, care leavers, the homeless, ex-offenders, young people at risk of being NEET (not in education, employment or training), refugees, Afghans and Ukrainians.

“Everyone has something to contribute, and we want to help them unlock that.”

Charlie McCurdy, economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: "While employment gaps across the UK have shrunk over the past decade, some regional labour markets are performing better than others.

"Over the past year, the number of payrolled employees has fallen throughout Britain, with only Northern Ireland recording a rise in employment.

"This poor performance has been most stark in the capital and has contributed to London having a higher unemployment rate than any other region of the UK."

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Pat McFadden said there remains "too many people locked out of employment or training and missing out on the security a good job provides".

"That's why we are reforming Jobcentres and investing in our Connect to Work programme to build a workforce fit for the future and boost economic growth in every corner of the UK as part of the Plan for Change," he added.