Temporary housing cost Bedford council £17.5m

Bedford Borough Council spent £17.5 million on temporary accommodation between December 2023 and March 2025, new figures show.

The majority of the money went to private landlords and hotel operators, although part of the total also covered costs such as council tax and property maintenance.

Data released during the statutory inspection of the council’s accounts shows that £16.4m (around 92 per cent of the total) was paid to just nine main suppliers.

The single biggest payment was to Sai Aryan Properties, which received more than £5.3m, almost a third of the entire budget.

Bedford Borough Council Temporary Accommodation 2024-25 Image: LDRS

Other major providers included Rent Connect Housing Ltd (£2.8m), Travelodge Hotels Ltd (£1.6m), Haynes Court (£1.3m) and Exclusive Housing Solutions (£1.25m). Together, these top five suppliers accounted for about 70 per cent of the year’s temporary housing spending.

Monthly spending averaged between £1.3m and £1.5m, but climbed to nearly £2m in March 2025, the highest level of the year. Finance records also show a correction of just over £250,000 in March 2024, which reduced the total for that earlier period.

Not all of the £17.5m was spent on landlords or agencies. Around 900 entries in the accounts list costs without a named supplier, reflecting expenses such as council tax on temporary properties, building maintenance and internal accounting adjustments.

These charges are part of the overall cost of keeping families housed but may not go to external providers.

The spending figures illustrate how temporary accommodation remains one of the largest financial pressures on Bedford Borough Council.

A UK Parliament report said that councils are increasingly forced to rely on hotels and nightly-paid accommodation to meet demand, spending around £700 million on commercial hotels and B&Bs in 2023/24, nearly a third of the national temporary accommodation bill.