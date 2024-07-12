Tempers flare in Bedford council meeting as councillors clash over finances

Bedford council officers and inset councillors Coombes (L) and Headley (R)

Bedford Borough Council’s Conservative administration’s “buy now – pay later” solution to finances is building up bigger problems for the future, a senior Lib Dem has claimed.

But the Conservatives said they’re not going to take lessons on finance from the Lib Dems who “cut services to ribbons to the point they fell over” when they were in power.

The current and former portfolio holders for finance clashed over budgets and spending during Wednesday’s (July 10) Full Council meeting.

Councillor Michael Headley (Lib Dem, Putnoe), who was the portfolio holder under mayor Dave Hodgson, said: “[This report] shows reserves at March 31, 2023 of £56.9 million and it forecasts reserves at March 31, 2025 to be £27.2 million.

“Gone from £56.9 million to £27.2 million under this Conservative administration, that’s a reduction of 52 per cent.

“I would compare that with our record over our time in office, reserves increased from £30 million in 2010 to £56.9 million.

“This administration is rapidly undoing all the good work we did to put this council on a sound footing that would weather any of the storms ahead,” he said.

But the current portfolio holder, councillor Graeme Coombes (Conservative, Wixams & Wilstead), hit back, saying: “I do tire of this line that the Lib Dems were somehow prudent with the borough’s finances – you were not. And we discovered that on day one when we took control of this council.

“It angers me so much that you sit there and parrot this line that you were prudent and looked after the borough’s finances. When you left office we immediately inherited a £2.37 million deficit

“I just tire of hearing this line that somehow Liberal Democrats ran a tight ship. You did not, and the evidence speaks for itself.”

Councillor Headley said a reported underspend of £174,000 is “just an illusion”.

“If you have to raid reserves by £2.2 million to get a £174,000 underspend, then to the person in the street that’s not an underspend, that’s a substantial overspend,” he said,

“What I see is an administration burning through reserves at an alarming rate and facing significant short-term borrowing costs. This amounts to buy now – pay later solution, building up bigger problems for the future.

“You can only spend the reserves once, and when they’re gone, they are gone.

“In the interest of residents I urge this Conservative administration to change their approach before it’s too late,” he said.

Councillor Coombes said: “I really, really cannot believe the words that come out of your mouth, councillor Headley.

“How can you sit there with a straight face and say what you say? You keep this mantra of prudence, this aura of prudence, that you’re trying to give off. It’s just not justified, it’s just not honest.

“We are not going to take lessons from the Liberal Democrats on how we should run the finances.

“There are people out there who want services and we have to deliver them. And we will deliver them.

“We’re not just going to cut and cut and cut and slash services to ribbons to the point where they fall over – that’s what you did.

“You slashed services to ribbons, things fell over, we are not going to do that, because we want to deliver services for the people of Bedford.”