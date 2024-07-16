Huge crowds at the River Festival.

Bedford’s taxi drivers are disappointed that they weren’t included in Bedford Borough Council’s river festival travel options.

And they said this is on top of “a lack of planning” for taxi ranks for hackney carriages despite the council being prompted weeks ago, which they say will put people at “risk” of minicab drivers illegally touting for business.

Last week, the council published its travel guide to reach this weekend’s river festival.

It gave guidance on various ways to get to the festival, such as buses, trains and car parks.

The Bedford Action Group (which represents hackney and private hire drivers, including taxis and minicabs) claimed that the council did not make provisions for taxi ranks closer to the festival or for any area allocated for private hire vehicles to drop off and pick up pre-booked fares.

For taxis, the proposed area in Greyfriars is “pointless” as there are ranks at the bus station.

A spokesperson for the Action Group said the council had created “a haven for private hire and unlicensed vehicles to pick up at will without being challenged”.

“So, no provision for taxis, clearly we’re not part of public transport,” the spokesperson said.

“This travel options publicity is proof that we weren’t even thought of as part of the process. Very sad.”

A Bedford Borough spokesperson said: “Public safety is always our priority during the river festival.

“There will be two licensing compliance officers at the river festival to check that all forms of licensing requirements, including private hire and taxi licensing, are being complied with.

“The council has not received any complaints regarding private hire vehicles during previous river festivals.

“The council is working with the taxi trade following a request for temporary ranks.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) approached Bedfordshire Police to see if Bedford’s community officers were concerned minicab drivers could be putting visitors’ safety at risk by illegally touting for business during the Festival. But the LDRS was directed back to the council.