Taco Bell drive-thru could open in Bedford as plans are submitted for the second time

A drive-thru Taco Bell could be coming to Bedford – if planning is approved at the second time of asking.

A planning application has been resubmitted to Bedford Borough Council to demolish the Frankie and Benny’s restaurant on Bedford’s Goldington Rd and replace it with a Taco Bell and a KFC.

Both fast food restaurants will be offering a drive-thru service.

An application was previously submitted last year, but was rejected by the council in May.

Reasons given for the refusal included inadequate access for the increased trip rates, and insufficient on site parking facilities.

The revised design of the proposal allows for 18 vehicles to queue on site by utilising the drive-thru lane.

The application claimed its updated Transport Statement shows that a drive-thru queue in excess of 18 vehicles is “highly unlikely”.

As a result, the applicant said, the proposed development has demonstrated there is sufficient queuing space for vehicles to avoid any over spill onto Goldington Road.

The applicant has also revised its noise assessment, which it claims shows that the proposal will not have an adverse impact on nearby residents.

The two units are expected to create 70 jobs, split into 30 full-time and 40 part-time roles.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 22/01758/FUL.