Suggested sites for development face 'rigorous assessment' by Central Beds Council

The map showing the sites for potential development. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

Remaining development sites proposed for Central Bedfordshire’s Local Plan now face “a rigorous assessment process” to decide whether they can be considered for future housing or industry, according to the local authority.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central Bedfordshire Council is in the process of producing a new Local Plan, which will set out where major growth is acceptable until 2050.

Future expansion includes roads, schools, services including health, and retail, leisure and community facilities, CBC said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunstable Independents posted on social media: “There are only a couple of small sites proposed for potential development in Dunstable and these are infills or in the greenbelt.

“This is because unlike Houghton Regis, nearly everywhere within Dunstable’s boundaries has been built on already. The long thin strip of land to the north of Dunstable East is in the Woodside Industrial Estate and is a piece of land that has been earmarked for light industrial or small warehouses.

“That site was identified for development some years ago. Houghton Regis and villages around Dunstable have several possible sites. But because these are in the greenbelt, they’re less likely to be developed.”

CBC council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny posted on Facebook: “There are many (sites) around Potton, with several in the vicinity of Wrestlingworth, Everton, Sutton, and Dunton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a large one right next to Cockayne Hatley, as well as huge swathes in between Biggleswade, and Sutton and Dunton.”

CBC explained: “Through the workshops and public surveys during the past 12 months, the council has received a significant amount of valuable feedback.

“This is now being taken into consideration ahead of preparations for the first formal stage of engagement (called Regulation 18, or Issues and Options), which will progress in early 2026.

“CBC has prepared reports to summarise the main themes raised through the survey and engagement workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ‘call for sites’ exercise can include land for new homes and jobs, green spaces and renewable energy, including biodiversity net gain. This is a requirement for development to increase wildlife and habitats on a site.

“Of 626 submissions, CBC discounted 174 for the delivery of new homes. The remaining 452 sites will need to go through a rigorous assessment process to determine whether they could be considered for future development.

“More information about the site assessment process and the sites is available via CBC’s website: https://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/call-for-sites

“The council hasn’t yet completed the full assessment that’s required to understand whether any of these sites are suitable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Zerny added in the statement: “It’s vital residents get a real opportunity to have their say.

“We all know new housing will be built, but we must send a clear message to the government that we’ll only accept the right homes in the right place and with the right infrastructure. I won’t be able to support a Local Plan that doesn’t do this.

“We recognise the need to provide new homes and jobs for the next generation, so younger people have the chance to buy their first homes near family and friends, and for people downsizing to stay close to their roots. We’ll need the infrastructure and facilities to support that growth. ”