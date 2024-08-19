Stewartby housing developers submit another brickworks demolition application as clock counts down on existing approval

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stewartby developers have submitted an additional application to demolish former brickworks buildings to ensure their new homes plan remains on track.

It follows concerns that the previous approved application may run out of time.

Bedford Borough Council has received a planning application for listed building consent for the removal of buildings at Stewartby Brickworks.

The applicant said in 2021 outline planning consent was granted for the redevelopment of the site to provide up to 1,000 new homes and 1.31 hectares of employment land.

Stewartby Brickworks pictured in 2009. Photo: Tony Margiocchi

This application’s masterplan assumed the removal of four Grade II listed chimneys, the firing chambers of two Grade II listed brick kilns – but not their exterior walls, and other buildings across the site associated with the brickworks.

The four chimneys have been demolished, and a further listed building consent was granted for the removal of 13 buildings across the site.

However, this consent is due to expire on October 26, 2024.

This new application is a fallback application if the works are not completed by then, thereby “maintaining the proposed development programme”.

The buildings include a former brick making shed, an engineering shop, and canteen and offices.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/01563/LBC. The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, September 11, 2024.