Steep rise in number of Bedford children being home schooled

Bedford Borough Council has said it is committed to ensuring “every child receives a high-quality education”, regardless of the setting.

This follows a BBC report that showed 243 Bedford borough children moved to home education in 2024, up from 144 the previous year.

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “The most recent data available from the Department for Education (DfE) shows an increase of 1.3 per cent for children home educated in Bedford Borough for the autumn term 2023/24.

“There are a number of reasons that could be considered for the national rise in people who choose to educate at home.

“Undoubtedly, the pandemic has shifted work patterns for many families, with some finding home education a more viable option.

“Additionally, the education landscape is evolving to offer more resources and support for home learners.

“Ultimately, home education remains a choice for parents and carers, and we respect that right,” they said.

The borough council said it is “committed” to ensuring every child receives a high-quality education, regardless of the setting.

“We have a duty to provide a school place for every child in Bedford borough and continue to do so,” the spokesperson said.

“If a child is considered vulnerable, we work closely with families and all involved to develop comprehensive support plans.

“We acknowledge that some parents may feel the standard education system doesn’t fully meet their child’s needs.

“While our primary responsibility is to provide a school place for every child, we also recognise the increasing number of families opting for home education.”

Parents wishing to choose home education can contact the borough council for resources and information to ensure their child receives a “well-rounded education”.

The borough council also supports the PLACE (Parents Local Advisory Committee on Education) scheme, which it said provides a network and support system for home learners.

The BBC also reported that there were an estimated 92,000 children in home education in England when figures were collected in autumn 2023.

And explained that the rise was “largely fuelled by families citing worries about their children’s mental health”.

The report said those citing dissatisfaction with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND provision had increased from 1,618 in 2022 to 2,760 last year.

The borough council spokesperson said: “We recognise that some parents and carers of children with SEND may feel the current education system does not fully meet their child’s needs.

“We are committed to improving support within our schools and invest in continuous training for staff.

“We work collaboratively with parents to develop support plans for children with SEND.

“Bedford Borough Council remains committed to providing a diverse and inclusive education system.

“We support all parents in their educational choices while ensuring every child has access to the resources and support needed to thrive,” the spokesperson said.