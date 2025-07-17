Spend a day at the beach in double landlocked Bedford

Enjoy the fun at Bedford Beach Week. Picture; Bedford Borough Council

We may be double landlocked here in Bedford – but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a day at the beach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And you don’t even have to worry about a long drive or train trip, because the beach is coming to us… almost.

Okay, so you can’t take a paddle in the sea, but you can grab a deckchair and build a sandcastle as Bedford Beach Week returns to Silver Square in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free event runs from Thursday, August 14 to Sunday, August 17 and invites children to enjoy the sand pit experience where they can play to their heart’s content, in the heart of Bedford.

Councillor Andrea Spice, portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and prosperity, said: “Bedford Beach Week is a wonderful opportunity for families to come together and enjoy some wholesome outdoor fun. We’re thrilled to bring a bit of the beach to Bedford, creating a safe and welcoming space where children can let their imaginations run wild.

"It’s events like these that strengthen our community spirit and make Bedford Borough a fantastic place to live and play.”

The event will be held both inside and outside the new Visitor Information Centre in the old Debenhams building.

Don’t forget your suntan lotion.