Special education needs in Bedford are facing a crisis says union official

Special education needs are facing a crisis as mainstream schools are ‘not coping’ with youngsters with “challenging needs” being sent there due to funding issues.

A union official said there was a ‘crisis’ nationwide – and that Bedford Borough Council, school leaders and the unions need to work together to get funding to help children with SEND access the assistance they need.

A report presented to the Bedford Schools Forum (Monday, February 27) said there is an additional £1.3 million in funding for the ‘High Needs Block’ in 2023/24

Deirdre Murphy, representing the National Education Union (NEU), said: “There is a bit of a crisis in special education needs. That’s not to say that it is just in Bedford alone, but there is.

“It’s great that there is this extra funding, but it doesn’t meet the needs within the schools.

“We are having an increase of children with challenging needs going into our mainstream [schools]. And the schools are not coping.

“It’s not a matter of putting blame onto the authority, that is not where I’m coming from whatsoever. I’m talking about a funding crisis in education.

“I think it’s about time we all work together to actually see where the holes [in the provision] are, to be able to identify them in an open and honest way.” she said.

Chris Morris, the council’s chief officer for education, SEND & schools, said: “We sent out a questionnaire to all schools who all fed into how this money should be spent.

“This additional funding that we’re referring to has come directly from school leaders who have told us exactly how they want the funding to be spent.”

Ms Murphy said: “I’m not saying you haven’t spoken [to schools] about this money.

“What I’m saying is there are still holes in the provision and this money will help cover up some of the holes, but it doesn’t cover them all.

“There’s still a crisis in the schools and I think that we do need to be talking together, we do need to be actually saying there’s this vacuum, there’s these needs that are not being met, here, there, and everywhere.

“So that we can actually, dare I say, campaign together and at least we’re talking from the same hymn sheet, we’re talking the same language.

“What I’m saying is I still think even with this extra money there is a crisis in special education needs provision right across the borough.

“It’s not just our borough, it is absolutely not, but I do think we need to have that full and frank conversation,” she said.

The council’s portfolio holder for finance, councillor Michael Headley, said: “We’re given a fixed sum of money from the government for the high needs block.

“A lot of work goes on to make sure that fixed pot of money is used correctly and appropriately and to meet the highest highest needs.”

Ms Murphy said: “There’s no question about that, councillor Headley, that’s not been put in question at all.

“I absolutely know that the work that the borough does to deal with the finite money that we’re given.

“It’s not about what has been done, or the goodwill of the borough or the goodwill of how we spend our money.