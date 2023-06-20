A 49.9MW solar farm has been proposed on land between Wymington and Podington

Proposed Lime Kiln Solar Farm Development – Screenshot of map contained in EIA Screening Opinion application made by Abei Energy Green VII Ltd

A 49.9MW solar farm has been proposed on land between Wymington and Podington, in the north of Bedford borough.

As part of the proposal, the applicants have submitted a request to Bedford Borough Council for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Screening Opinion.

If this process determines that an EIA is required then the council planners will be aware of any likely significant effects on the environment if planning permission is granted.

An EIA would also ensure that the public is given an early opportunity to participate in the decision-making procedures.

The area for the proposed development is known as Lime Kiln, is approximately 94 hectares (ha) and consists of low-lying agricultural fields in arable production.

The application states that there are a total of eight fields each bounded by either an access track or tree-lined hedgerow, with the nearest residential property being “approximately” 450 metres to the north-east of the site.

The applicants said that there are existing solar farms within 5km of the proposed development.