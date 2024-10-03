Smiles all round for Flitwick Children’s Centre after accreditation achievement

Staff are full of smiles.
Staff and visitors at Flitwick Children’s Centre have a reason to smile.

The Central Bedfordshire Council children’s centre has been awarded My Smile Children's Centre accreditation from the Oral Health Improvement Team.

My Smile Children's Centre is an accreditation awarded to centres that provide a tooth friendly service including advice around tooth-brushing, tooth friendly snacks and drinks, and promoting regular dental visits. The accreditation is valid for two years.

Cllr Steve Owen, Executive Member for Children’s Services, said: “The My Smile accreditation shows how our children’s centres are making a real difference in the lives of families. By promoting good oral health and providing support, we’re helping to ensure that children grow up healthy and happy.

“Our children's centres are vital in connecting families with the resources they need to thrive, offering a range of services, from parenting workshops to health advice, creating a supportive community where families can learn and grow together.”

