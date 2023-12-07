Share your experience of domestic abuse to help Bedford council shape support services
and live on Freeview channel 276
Survivors of domestic abuse are being asked to share their stories to help Bedford Borough Council shape its support services.
Its domestic abuse strategy consultation runs until Friday, January 5 – alongside consultations for loved ones of victims and people who have committed abuse on a partner or family member.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The council says the consultations are a crucial step to improve services and support and address the diverse needs of people impacted by domestic abuse.
Cllr Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant, portfolio holder for community safety and housing, said: "We recognise the immense courage it takes for survivors to share their stories, and we are immensely grateful for their contributions. This input will be instrumental in shaping policies and services that cater to the specific needs of those who have experienced domestic abuse.”
Caroline Mackechnie-Jarvis, domestic abuse and housing projects lead officer, added: “Approximately one in three women and one in six men over the age of 16 experience domestic abuse at some point in their lives. Abuse can come in many forms, not just physical. It includes emotional abuse, psychological and verbal abuse, financial and economic abuse stalking and harassment, sexual abuse, coercive and controlling behaviours, honour-based abuse or forced marriage and other harmful behaviours.”
The survey focuses on experiences in the last two years – and if anyone would like to share a story from outside that time bracket they should make that clear in their responses.
Advertisement
Advertisement
You can find the survey online here, at libraries, or by emailing [email protected] or phoning 01234 718700. Translated copies can also be provided.
For information and support, visit the Bedfordshire Domestic Abuse Partnership website. You can also call the 24-Hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline for Women on 0808 2000 247; Men's Advice Line on 0808 8010 327 or ManKind Initiative 01823 334244; or the LGBT+ Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0800 999 5428.
If you are concerned about someone's safety, phone the police on 999, if you cannot speak, use the Silent Solution. Dial 999 from a mobile and press 55 when prompted by the operator.