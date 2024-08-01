Security grilles could be added to Bedford bandstand to tackle "ongoing issue" of homeless sleeping

Bedford Bandstand. Screenshot Design and Access Statement Image: LDRS

Bedford Borough Council has submitted plans to add security grilles to Bedford Park’s bandstand.

The application says the grilles are to be used as a deterrent to “protect the bandstand from unauthorised access/homeless sleeping which is an ongoing issue”.

The grilles would be internally retractable, there will also be handrails and prefabricated metal stairs will be fitted to the rear entrance.

The application states that to “align” with the existing aesthetical [sic] appearance, the grilles, railings, and stairs will be painted black.

It is also proposed as part of the remedial works the bandstand will be redecorated to match the existing traditional black and white style.

The plans said there will be “no significant impact” to the grade II listing of Bedford Park and garden, and the proposal will “enhance”the use ofthe bandstand.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/01443/DC3. The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

During last month’s Environment and Sustainable Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee (July 18) Paul Pace, chief officer environment, said the “dead” box hedge near the bandstand will be addressed as part of the refurbishment.