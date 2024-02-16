Scam alert: Central Bedfordshire Council warning after spate of loft insulation scam calls

A person holding a mobile phone. Picture: Unsplash.

People in Central Bedfordshire are being warned after a spate of scam loft insulation calls.

The council’s trading standards team says it has been made aware of reports from people who have received an unsolicited telephone call, where the caller claims their loft insulation may not be energy efficient or could even cause health-related problems. The caller then offers to arrange for a ‘representative’ to visit their home to inspect the loft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council said: “If you or anyone you know receives this type of telephone call, do not feel pressured into making a quick decision and always take a moment to consider whether any claims being made are genuine. If you are concerned about what you have been told, always seek expert advice before agreeing to any work taking place.