Rural bus services will continue says Bedford council - despite contract ending on July 31

The borough’s rural bus services are not being cancelled at the end of July despite rumours from bus drivers, a meeting heard.

During last night’s Full Council meeting (Wednesday, July 10), councillor Alison Foster (Conservative, Harrold) asked for reassurance that services will be continuing.

She said: “A number of my residents have been telling me that drivers from a certain bus company have been telling them that the rural routes will be cancelled at the end of this month.

“Can you tell me if that is actually the case, and could you please give us an update?”

Councillor Jim Weir (Conservative, Great Denham), deputy mayor and portfolio holder for environment, replied: “I have been told, and I’ve seen emails from the particular bus company involved, that their drivers have been telling people that the routes will end.

“They’ve also preempted discussions by saying another bus company will be taking over.

“The truth of the matter, and the reality, is that the rural bus route contract comes to an end on July 31.

“So the particular operator was asked to extend until April next year which would have allowed a full review of the bus services and routes, because they haven’t been reviewed for 10 years.

“The procurement department put tenders out to the bus companies, and responses have been received.

“There’s an embargo and a VEAT [Voluntary Ex-Ante Transparency] notice until the 15th of this month for people to come back if they’ve got any problems or issues.

“But I can guarantee that there will be a bus service on the first of August and continuing,” he said.

Councillor Charles Royden (Lib Dem, Brickhill) said: “It’s a bit of a sorry mess when a Conservative councillor has to come along to this full council meeting and ask of the portfolio holder what an earth is going on with our buses.

“And find out that our bus services in North Bedfordshire are looking at termination in two weeks’ time, and we don’t know the details of what’s going on.

“I’ve got people in my ward where 20 per cent of residents do not have access to a motor vehicle.

“And they’re being made isolated because the cuts that are coming out of this council because of the lack of support for our buses.

“Public transport is really important and you’re letting our residents down,” he said.