Resident says part of development is on their land

Approximate location for proposed new homes in the rear gardens of 108 and 110 Bromham Road. Screenshot Google My Maps Map Data (C)2023 Imagery (C)2023 CNES/Airbus, Getmapping plc, Infoterra ltd & Bluesky, Maxar Technologies, The GeoInformation Group

An application to build three new homes in Biddenham has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

But a resident has objected as they say part of the proposed development is “on their land”.

The proposed development is for three detached homes to rear gardens of 108 & 110 Bromham Road.

However, a comment made on the council’s planning portal states: “I would like to clarify that I have no intention of selling my land for this purpose.

“As the owner of the property at 108 Bromham, I wish to retain control over the use of my land and do not consent to its utilisation for the construction of an additional dwelling.”

A similar planning application was refused in August 2022, and the decision notice said the development of the rear garden of 110 and 108 Bromham Road would have a “detrimental impact” upon the character and appearance of the wider Bromham Road area.

It added that planning policies indicated that the location of the site is “not appropriate for further residential development”.

Speaking about planning applications in general and not this specific application, Chris Pipe, planning director at Planning House, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Anyone can apply for planning permission on anyone else’s land, if the correct procedural notices are served.

“In a situation where a landowner does not wish their land to be used for an approved development the landowner has the trump card.

“Just because planning permission may be granted does not mean that it can be built.

“If works commenced the landowner would need to seek legal advice to prevent the development as essential this would be trespass,” he said.

The applicant was approached, via their agent, for a comment on why they are keen to build on land the owner has said they won’t sell – but they have not responded at the time of publication.