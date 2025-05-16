Row over plan to scrap two committees to save Bedford council officers' time

Borough Hall, Bedford. Image LDRS

A proposal to remove two Bedford Borough Council committees would result in a loss of strong governance, an opposition councillor claimed.

But Bedford’s mayor said he was trying to “make it easier” for officers and people who have “a whole load of meetings” to attend.

A scheme of delegation report presented to last night’s Annual Council Meeting (Wednesday, May 15) did not include the Rural Affairs Committee or the Community Infrastructure Levy Committee.

This led councillor Henry Vann (Lib Dem, De Parys) to propose an amendment that instead of “to simply note the contents”, the council requests that the mayor reconsiders the decision to “scrap” the two committees.

“My view [is] that this decision represents a loss of strong governance, even as you have a council crisis consultant in, by excluding co-opted members representing wards and communities and residents directly affected by the issues under discussion.

“My concern is that residents’ voices will be lost, decisions will risk not being taken and maybe delayed. and that residents will essentially be done to rather than worked with,” he said.

Councillor Jane Walker (Conservative, Clapham and Oakley) said the committees had not been abolished, but would be subsumed into the executive.

“We found that officers have got so many meetings that this was just a way of trying to make everything a little more streamlined,” she said.

“We still want people’s comments, we still want people to come along to Executive and actually put their comments.

“But it’s just having it all on in one evening instead of over several evenings.”

Councillor Vann countered that the committees “will cease to exist”.

“I genuinely don’t think democracy should be the first thing out the window when there are lots of other ways in which the council could deal with pressures on officers’ time and finance,” he said.

Bedford mayor, Tom Wootton, said: “I will take advice, we’re not trying to strangle anything, we’re not trying to ruin anything.

“We have got a problem that the same people are gathering in the same room, night after night, and we’re just getting overloaded.

“I just thought this would make it easier. But we will take advice and we will make it work,” he said.