Row over 'overgrown and unsuitable' pavement in Kempston

The amount of extra pavement space uncovered along the stretch of road. Bedford Borough Liberal Democrat Group

A Lib Dem ward councillor for Wootton and Kempston Rural said they were “forced” to raise pavement concerns at a full council meeting.

But the administration’s portfolio holder said it was “disappointing” to see facts being misrepresented in favour of “political point scoring”.

The Lib Dem Group said “inaction” from the council left the pavement between Box End and Kempston “overgrown and unsuitable” for all users, and said the issue was raised “almost a year ago”.

They said the narrowness of the path “particularly affected” wheelchair users, those in mobility scooters, and those pushing prams, and said councillor Sue Abood “was forced” to raise her concerns during last week’s Full Council Meeting (March 19).

Councillor Abood said “Thankfully, after raising this issue in the meeting I have been told that the pavement will now be cleared.

“This is a victory for local residents.

“This is the reality of the Conservative’s cuts in front-line budgets,” she added.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) asked why councillor Abood was “forced” to bring this to full council.

The Lib Dems said a council team assessed the pavement in April 2024 and scraped back the vegetation in a test area along the road, revealing around an additional 45cm/18 inches of pavement tarmac available.

And a work order was raised back in April 2024 for 970 metres of pavement to be uncovered

Councillor Abood was last told that the work would be completed in February, but despite contacting officers “numerous times” no works were ever completed.

The LDRS also asked for evidence that this issue was due to funding or cuts, and not down to work programme issues.

Councillor Michael Headley (Lib Dem, Putnoe) said: “It is evident that overspending of council budgets this year has meant that the council has had to hold back spending in a number of areas.

“The council’s own report says further actions have been taken to reduce costs and defer costs and generate additional income in the revenue budget.’

“What we see here is an example of costs being deferred by delaying the work,” he said.

The portfolio holder for environment, councillor Nicola Gribble (Independent, Renhold and Ravensden) told the LDRS that council officers assessed this pavement in line with “established industry best practice”.

“Just as they have done consistently throughout the borough – including under the current and previous Liberal Democrat administration,” she said.

“At that time, the works were assessed as ‘Category 3’, meaning the area was not considered “high risk” with work scheduled to be within the council’s 52-week timescale.

“While residents may not see work commence as soon as everyone would like, the council must prioritise tasks to address high risk areas first.

“The work here is happening at the appropriate time based on a professional independent assessment – not political spin,” she said.

“It is deeply concerning and disappointing to see these facts being misrepresented in favour of political point scoring.

“Residents deserve honesty, not opportunistic misinformation.”