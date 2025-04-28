Row as Bedford council says charging for green waste collection 'under consideration'

Bedford Borough Council green waste bin.

Bedford Borough Council’s Conservative administration has come under fire after confirming that charging residents for green waste collection is now “under consideration”.

But the opposition Liberal Democrats, while criticising the move, have refused to commit to reversing any charge if re-elected.

At the Executive meeting on April 23, finance portfolio holder councillor Marc Frost (Conservative, Wixams and Wilstead) said the council’s financial decisions would require “consideration… of charges for non-statutory services such as green waste collection and Telecare.”

He cited a projected £33 million funding gap over the next four years, driven by rising demand, inflation, and an impending business rates reset.

The announcement immediately triggered political controversy.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the opposition Liberal Democrat group accused the Conservatives of planning a “stealth tax” on borough residents.

Councillor Michael Headley (Putnoe), the Lib Dem finance spokesperson, said: “Residents will be dismayed at the prospect of charges being introduced for green waste collections.

“This will be yet another stealth tax on top of the record Council Tax increases over the last two years.

“Under the Liberal Democrat administration, green bin collection was deliberately kept as a free service,” he said.

He also blamed what he called “wasteful pet projects,” including paying “over the odds” for a town centre building with no business plan, and refurbishing Oasis swimming pool – which has been earmarked for closure – for weakening the council’s financial position.

The Lib Dems pointed out that they had warned as far back as September that green bin charges might be introduced if the Conservatives’ financial strategy went unchecked.

The Liberal Democrats declined to confirm when asked whether they would commit to reversing any green bin charge – if re-elected.

Councillor Headley said: “We are not going to announce our 2027 manifesto two years before the election: no one would!

“But we can look at the budget today and see that it’s not necessary to do this, given the wasteful spending in other areas.”

Meanwhile, the Conservative group initially indicated they would provide a formal comment by April 26 – but has so far not released a statement.